Lawsuit03.JPG (copy)

Lindsay Hecox goes for her daily run through her neighborhood’s park in Boise on April 14, 2020. Hecox challenged Idaho’s law barring transgender girls and women from participating on female student teams.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 31 on KTVB.COM.

Two intervenors of a lawsuit that challenges Idaho's transgender athlete law have filed a petition for a U.S. appeals court to issue a rehearing on the matter.


Recommended for you

Load comments