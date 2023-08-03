...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...OWYHEE MOUNTAINS... WESTERN TWIN
FALLS BLM...SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...
The Red Flag Warning for some areas in Idaho has been changed to
end tonight at midnight instead of continuing on through Friday
evening. The exception is the Owyhee Mountain district where the
warning will be unchanged. The districts in Oregon will also be
unchanged and will end Friday evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR
LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...WESTERN
TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 400...420...424 AND 426...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph possible.
Red evidence markers and yellow police tape are wrapped on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the front door of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow.
Originally published Aug. 3 onKTVB.COM.Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with stabbing and killing four University of Idaho students last year, claims he was going for a drive during the murders that occurred on Nov. 13, 2022.
Kohberger’s attorneys were asked by state prosecutors to produce an alibi of his whereabouts the night of the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a home on 1122 King Road in Moscow. On Wednesday, Kohberger’s attorneys objected to the request.
His attorneys say in the objection that Kohberger “has a long habit of going for drives alone” and that’s where he was during the time of the murders. However, he is “not claiming to be at a specific location” when driving in the late night and early morning of Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.
There is also no witness to say precisely where he was, the filing said.
“The defense has stated all that can firmly be stated at this time,” Kohberger’s attorneys wrote.
The defense claims that rather than filing an official alibi, they can corroborate his whereabouts at the time through witness testimony during trial, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 2.
“Corroborating evidence may come from cross examination of state’s witnesses. Corroborating evidence may come from presentation of defense experts. Mr. Kohberger is aware of and will comply with his continuing duty to disclose information,” the filing said. He anticipates his team will call witnesses that can corroborate his location at the time.
The defense later asked a judge in the motion to exempt him from “further inquiry” on his alibi.
Kohberger has a hearing on Aug. 18 for his request to dismiss his grand jury indictment based on error, a motion to stay proceedings and a motion to compel discovery.