Red evidence markers and yellow police tape are wrapped on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the front door of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow.

 AP photo/Ted S. Warren

Originally published Aug. 3 on KTVB.COM.Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with stabbing and killing four University of Idaho students last year, claims he was going for a drive during the murders that occurred on Nov. 13, 2022.

Kohberger’s attorneys were asked by state prosecutors to produce an alibi of his whereabouts the night of the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a home on 1122 King Road in Moscow. On Wednesday, Kohberger’s attorneys objected to the request.

