FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Boston. Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador has joined a letter sent to Congress that says action is needed to protect children being victimized by AI technology.

 Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Originally published Sept. 6 on KTVB.COM.

Attorneys general from all U.S. states and territories sent a letter to the leaders of the United States Congress. Their message: action is needed to protect children being victimized by AI technology.


