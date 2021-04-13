GARDEN CITY — Garden City police officers, responding to an early morning report of a domestic disturbance, shot and killed a man who reportedly pointed a gun at the officers and threatened them.
Three Garden City patrol officers arrived at the scene in the 5100 block of North Quinella Street at 12:52 a.m., a Garden City Police news release said. Shortly after arriving on scene a 58-year-old white male exited the residence and pointed a handgun at the officers and verbally threatened them, the release said. Two officers drew and fired their service weapons incapacitating the male. The officers immediately requested paramedics and started life-saving efforts, but the suspect succumbed to his injuries, the release said.
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force was activated, and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
“The officers were wearing full Garden City Police uniforms with recording devices and the CITF Team has video and audio from different perspectives," Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen said in the release. "This was an unfortunate and very scary incident, and we are fortunate that the calling party nor any of our officers were injured or killed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the decedent’s family as well as our officers and their families. Although police officers understand and accept the risk, none of us want to be involved in this type of incident. This incident will a leave a void in a family and will change the lives of the officers forever.”
Two simultaneous investigations will be conducted into the incident: An internal investigation and review of policy and procedure; and a criminal investigations by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force to determine if any crimes were committed.
Per department policy, the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is being reviewed.
The Ada County Coroner will identify the deceased male once the appropriate notifications are made, the release said.