Buddhist temple robbery

More than $1,000 in cash was recently stolen from a Buddhist temple in Nampa. Authorities say that crime and a similar one in Las Vegas are likely connected.

Originally published Sept. 13 on KTVB.COM.A Buddhist temple is a place of worship, prayer and a place to find peace. But on Saturday, that peace was shattered when security cameras captured four men breaking into a temple in Nampa.

The thieves kicked in doors and stole cash donations, according to the president of the Temple, Langsy Souvanna.


