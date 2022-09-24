Hoadley at courthouse KTVB

Former Caldwell police officer Joseph leaves the courthouse after the first day of his trial.

 KTVB

BOISE — After more than a day of deliberations, twelve jurors have finally delivered a guilty verdict on three of the four counts in the trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley.

Hoadley was found guilty on counts two, three and four being considered in the trial: destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents.

