NAMPA — Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire early Saturday morning at a storage facility in the area of Kings Road and Garrity Boulevard.
The building and its contents suffered significant damage, according to the Nampa Fire Department. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
An explosion occurred while crews were battling the fire, knocking one firefighter to the ground, Nampa Fire Battalion Chief Eric White said. He was bruised but is OK, White said. Three other firefighters received minor injuries. One was taken to the hospital for stitches and then returned to the scene, White said.
Crews from the Nampa, Caldwell, Meridian and Boise fire departments responded. The call came in at 2:53 a.m., and crews were on scene by 3 a.m. White estimates the fire was out within 40 to 45 minutes.
A storage building with 24 storage units was a total loss, White said. The building is behind the Krung Thai Restaurant off Garrity Boulevard, he said, though he could not provide the business name. North King Storage in that vicinity could not be reached for comment. A representative with Kings Gate Storage told the Idaho Press the fire was not at their facility.
"Thank you to our neighboring departments for their quick response and tireless efforts this morning!" the Nampa Fire Department said in a Facebook post Saturday.
This is the third major fire reported in the Treasure Valley this week. Overnight house fires on Tuesday and Friday resulted in the deaths of two Boiseans and three pets. Both fires were deemed accidental, and in both cases the home did not have working smoke alarms, according to the Boise Fire Department.
Residents are encouraged to ensure they have working smoke alarms, and to check on their neighbors who may need assistance. White said the Nampa Fire Department offers assistance replacing batteries or smoke alarms for residents in need; call 208-468-5770.