Ada County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide at a home in the desert south of Boise, according to the sheriff's office.
An adult man and woman were found dead early Tuesday morning outside a home in the 16000 block of South Vista Avenue, near the Pleasant Valley/Kuna-Mora roads intersection.
Deputies began their investigation just after 8 a.m. Tuesday after a passing school bus driver saw the two people on the ground and called 911.
Deputies arrived to find a man and woman lying on the ground with fatal gunshot wounds visible. No one else was at the home. Two guns were found at the scene, including one that appears to have been used in both fatal shootings, the sheriff's office news release said.
Detectives found evidence that suggests the man and woman had an argument outside the home prior to the shooting, just after 8 p.m. Monday.
Investigators spent most of the morning gathering evidence at the home. They also flew a drone over the property and did several interviews. All evidence points to a murder-suicide at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials with the Ada County Coroner’s Office will do an autopsy on both people Wednesday to determine the exact cause and manner of death, and are also expected to publicly identify the man and woman once that is completed.