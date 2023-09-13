trans bathroom bill.jpeg

The U.S. District Court has temporarily blocked enforcement of an Idaho law that would prevented transgender students from using restrooms that correspond with their gender identity in Idaho public schools.

Originally published Sept. 13 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Federal Chief District Judge David Nye heard arguments on Idaho’s controversial school bathroom law Wednesday morning, as opponents sought an injunction to block the law.


