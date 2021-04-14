GARDEN CITY — The Garden City man killed in a police shooting early Monday morning has been identified as Thomas Andrew Bunde, according to the Ada County coroner.
Bunde, 58, was shot shortly after 12:52 a.m. when three Garden City police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a house in the 5100 block of North Quinella Street, the police department previously released.
Police said Bunde came out of the residence, pointed a handgun at officers and verbally threatened them. Two officers drew and fired their weapons at him. The officers immediately requested paramedics and started life-saving efforts, police said. Bunde died from gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the coroner.
“The officers were wearing full Garden City Police uniforms with recording devices and the CITF Team has video and audio from different perspectives," Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen said in the release. "This was an unfortunate and very scary incident, and we are fortunate that the calling party nor any of our officers were injured or killed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the decedent’s family as well as our officers and their families. Although police officers understand and accept the risk, none of us want to be involved in this type of incident. This incident will a leave a void in a family and will change the lives of the officers forever.”
Two simultaneous investigations will be conducted into the incident: An internal investigation and review of policy and procedure; and a criminal investigations by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Ada County Sheriff's Office, to determine if any crimes were committed.
Per department policy, the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is being reviewed.
Bunde faced two misdemeanor disturbing the peace charges over 15 years ago in North Idaho. He was found guilty in both cases, in 1996 and 2004, according to Idaho court records.