CALDWELL — Caldwell police identified Terry Delonnie Jr. as a suspect in several child enticement cases, according to a press release.
In late August, detectives placed Delonnie at the scene where a 15-year-old girl reported a male attempting to enter her bedroom and requesting sexual favors. Following Delonnie's arrest, detectives discovered a large number of explicit images of children who appear to be as young as 6 on his personal electronic device.
Delonnie is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Additional charges are pending in the enticement cases.
Delonnie was driving a gray 2012 Jeep Liberty at the time of the enticements. He was known to travel to Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell, and frequent parks and apartment complexes.
Caldwell detectives are seeking any additional victims. If you or anyone you know were approached by Delonnie, please contact the Caldwell Police Department.