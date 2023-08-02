...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
.Storms are expected this afternoon and evening so a Red Flag
Warning continues for the Southern Highlands, Twin Falls BLM, and
the Owyhee Mountains.
In addition, a Red Flag Warning is now in effect from Thursday
afternoon through Friday evening for all but the NF districts,
again due to scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire
Weather Watch that had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ THURSDAY
TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND
646...
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ Thursday to
11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer
in effect.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.
&&
Caldwell police are investigating shots fired and a fatal assault that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of College Avenue at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a shooting, and upon arrival located a man with life-threatening injuries.
The man died while he was being transported to a hospital. He was identified Wednesday by the Ada County Coroner's Office as 44-year-old Caldwell resident Jeremy Jones. His cause and manner of death are still pending.
While investigating, police determined that Jones was "pistol-whipped" by at least one, but maybe more, suspects, prompting a person associated with Jones to shoot at the suspect(s), a Caldwell police news release said. The suspect(s) then fled the scene.
"Shortly after, CPD was notified that Nampa Police responded to calls regarding two gunshot victims self-admitting to a hospital in Nampa," the release said. "After further investigation, it is likely these incidents are related."
The gunshot victims have been detained by Caldwell police for their involvement in the incident.
"This homicide does not define Caldwell nor does it represent the tens of thousands of amazing men and women who make Caldwell their home," Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release.