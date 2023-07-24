Ammon Bundy Arrested

Far-right activist Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 followers in front of the Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise in April 2021.

 AP photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 24 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

More than a year after anti-government activist Ammon Bundy and his supporters swarmed a Boise hospital, prompting a shutdown that diverted ambulances to other hospitals, a jury ordered Bundy, his associate Diego Rodriguez and a network of groups to pay $52.5 million in damages to Idaho’s largest hospital system and to the medical professionals they harassed. 


Recommended for you

Load comments