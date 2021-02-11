BOISE — Boise Police recovered $1 million in stolen gold coils, jewelry, artwork, guns and personal property after locating the suspect in a property crimes investigation on Fairview Avenue.
Boise Police arrested John Neuenschwander on the 2600 block of West Fairview Avenue on Wednesday. The department said that Neuenschwander was carrying a backpack filled with an estimated $300,000 in gold coins at the time of his arrest.
“BPD Property Crimes detectives had been working on the investigation and searching for the suspect, John Neuenschwander, for six months,” a department news release said.
On Wednesday, detectives followed up on additional investigative leads and recovered another $600,000 in gold coins as well as jewelry, artwork, guns, and personal property of the victim, the release said.
According to police, the items were stolen from a family estate. The victims first reported the theft in August, Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams confirmed.
Neuenschwander was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of grand theft. Records show he has been appointed a public defender and was arraigned Wednesday.
Ada County Magistrate Judge David. D. Manweiler set bond at $500,000, however the Ada County Jail confirmed Thursday that Neuenschwander was still in custody.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.