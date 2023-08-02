Junior Gamboa

Junior Gamboa, aka Alfonso Emmanuel Leon

A Boise man will spend at least the next 13 years in prison for shooting and killing a woman last year.

Junior Gamboa, aka Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, was sentenced on June 16 to life in prison but will be eligible for parole after serving 13 years. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing 20-year-old Julie Martinez, of Buhl, in May 2022 — on her daughter’s fourth birthday.


