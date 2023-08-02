...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
.Storms are expected this afternoon and evening so a Red Flag
Warning continues for the Southern Highlands, Twin Falls BLM, and
the Owyhee Mountains.
In addition, a Red Flag Warning is now in effect from Thursday
afternoon through Friday evening for all but the NF districts,
again due to scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire
Weather Watch that had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ THURSDAY
TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND
646...
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ Thursday to
11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer
in effect.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.
&&
A Boise man will spend at least the next 13 years in prison for shooting and killing a woman last year.
Junior Gamboa, aka Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, was sentenced on June 16 to life in prison but will be eligible for parole after serving 13 years. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing 20-year-old Julie Martinez, of Buhl, in May 2022 — on her daughter’s fourth birthday.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 80 block of South Drifter Loop in Nampa shortly after 7 a.m. on May 22, 2022, and found Martinez with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise and died at the hospital.
Gamboa, who was 23 at the time, turned himself in to Garden City police the next day. He was initially charged with first-degree murder but later accepted a plea agreement for the lesser charge, according to online court records.