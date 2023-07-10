Ammon Bundy Arrested

Far-right activist Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 followers in front of the Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise in April 2021.

 AP photo

Originally published July 10 on KTVB.COM.

BOISE — Anti-government activist and former gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy and his associate Diego Rodriguez were both no-shows for the first day of trial in a civil case brought against them by St. Luke's Health System.


