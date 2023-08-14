Patriot Front arrests

A group of 31 men with the white supremacy group Patriot Front were arrested after a traffic stop by multiple law enforcement agencies on June 11, 2022, on Northwest Boulevard in Coeur d’Alene.

Jurors on Friday convicted two more Patriot Front members of conspiring to riot by disturbing the peace at a Pride event last year in downtown Coeur d’Alene.

Judge Mayli Walsh sentenced Wesley Van Horn and Kieran Morris to two years of probation and $1,000 in fines, and they must stay 500 feet from Coeur d’Alene City Park during their two years of probation. Walsh did not impose any more jail time, giving the defendants credit for the two days they served.


