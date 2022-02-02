MCCALL — McCall, Idaho based Courageous Kids Climbing announced in a press release it will offer three free training opportunities that will be taking place in Idaho. All three of the training opportunities are open to all first responders, including fire, law enforcement, EMS, search & rescue, ski patrol and school nurses.
“Courageous Kids Climbing provides many opportunities for people with special needs to experience various events,” said Courageous Kids Climbing executive director Jeff Riechmann. “Most of these events are supported by local first responders. By coordinating a variety of training opportunities, we are able to give back to the first responders.”
Interacting With The Blind is a program designed to provide information to first responders on how they can enhance their interaction with people who are blind or visually challenged. The training is supported by the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Challenged, who invite local high school students who are blind to conduct the training. The training will be held at the Boise City Library on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 3 to 4 p.m. EMS personnel can use the training as part of their continuing education requirements.
Autism In The Wild is a program designed to provide information to first responders on how to respond to incidents involving people with autism. The training will be conducted by The Isaac Foundation of Spokane, Washington. The training is being hosted by the Lewiston Police Department and will be held at Asotin County Fire District #1 in Clarkston, Washington and will run from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. The training has been approved for Idaho Peace Officer Standards Training (POST) credit and can also be used for EMS continuing education credit.
Helicopter Familiarization Training is designed to familiarize first responders in how to safely work around helicopters, how to support hoist rescue operations and how to respond to emergencies involving the helicopter. The training will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the McCall Airport and is being hosted by McCall Fire Rescue.
Anyone who is interested in attending any of the above events should contact Riechmann at courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com to reserve a spot as seating is limited.
Although not considered as training, the events held by Courageous Kids Climbing for people with special needs are an excellent opportunity for first responders to gain firsthand experience in working with people with special needs.