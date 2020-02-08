TODAY
Boise — Gatsby Prom, 8 p.m., Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St.
Boise — American Sign Language Interpreted Tours, 12 p.m., James Castle House, 5015 Eugene St.
Boise — Auditions for Love, Lies and the Doctor's Dilemma, 2 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Boise — BCT: Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, 2 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Nampa — Bee Gees Gold, 2 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Boise — Beefsteak Banquet, 6 p.m., Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St.
Boise — Black Innovators in STEM, 11 a.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Boise — Boise Contra Dance, 8 p.m., Broadway Dance Center, 893 E. Boise Ave.
Boise — Boise Golf and Travel Show, 9 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Boise State Women's Basketball vs. Utah State, 2 p.m., Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Boise — Book & Wine Night With Zhoo Zhoo Winery, 7:30 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise — Build-A-Chair: A Family Maker Event, 1 p.m., Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road.
Eagle — Cabin Fever Reliever Fundraiser, 10 a.m., Caldwell Events Center, O'Connor Field House, S. 22nd Ave.
Nampa — Canyon County Spring Home and Garden Show, 11 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Common Ground Community Chorus: Connected, A spotlight on mental health awareness, 7 p.m., Hillview United Methodist Church, 8525 W. Ustick Road.
Boise — Curse of Toothless Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Meridian — D15 Democrats Valentine Party and Auction, 6 p.m., Meridian Senior Center at Kleiner Park, 1920 N. Records Way.
Nampa — Daddy Daughter Date Night, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — The Deborah Michel's Gang "D.M.G.," 5:30 p.m., Albertsons Broadway on the Rocks, 1219 Broadway Ave.
Boise — F3T Presents 14th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour, 4 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Boise — Family Field Trip Weekend at World Center for Birds of Prey, 10 a.m., 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane. The Peregrine Fund.
Nampa — Finally Home! Homebuyer Education Class, 8:30 a.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. Nampa Association of Realtors.
Meridian — Girls Day Out, 10 a.m., Galaxy Event Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane. IBL Events Inc.
Boise — The Green Zoo Album Release, 8 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Boise — i9 Sports Winter Leagues, 8 a.m., Boise Valley Adventist School, 925 N. Cloverdale Road.
Meridian — ICOM Community Health Fair, 12 p.m., Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, 1401 E. Central Drive.
Boise — Idaho Ink Spots Calligraphy Demo, 11 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise — The Idaho Pun Slam, 7:30 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive. Moonbaby Arts.
Boise — Idaho Steelheads vs. Utah Grizzlies, 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd.
Nampa — Jacksons / Nike Indoor Track, 11 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Meridian — Jerry Smith and Athena Holsman, 6 p.m., Deja Brew Laugh-A-Latte, 112 E. Idaho Ave.
Meridian — Jump Time Fundraiser (to support Meridian Library District), 10 a.m., 2805 E. Franklin Road.
Boise — Kaleidisco: Outside In Movement, 10 p.m., Reef, 105 S. Sixth St.
Meridian — Kings of Swing, 8:30 p.m., Initial Point Gallery, Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Boise — The Lucky Losers with Ben Rice, 6:30 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Meridian — Meridian Symphony: For the Love of It, 7 p.m., Initial Point Art Gallery, Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Boise — Music Department Audition Day #1, 8:30 a.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Nampa — Official launch of the Nampa Bicycle Project, 1 p.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S.
Boise — The Rounders Band at Quinn’s Restaurant & Lounge, 8 p.m., Quinn's Restaurant and Lounge, 1005 S. Vista Ave.
Meridian — Senior Dog Adoption Day!, 11 a.m., PetSmart, 1220 N. Eagle Road. Green Heart Rescue.
Nampa — Snake River Handbell Conference Concert, 6:30 p.m., Central Elementary Gymnasium, 1415 Sixth St. S. Area 10, Handbell Musicians of America.
Boise — Spring Garden School, 8 a.m., Edwards Greenhouse, 4106 Sand Creek, University of Idaho Ada County Extension.
Boise — Stone Temple Pilots (Acoustic), 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Garden City — Tag You're It!, 9 a.m., Boise Rescue Mission Garden City Warehouse, 504 E. 45th St.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.