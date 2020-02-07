TODAY
Garden City — 80's Dance Party with Casio Dreams, 8 p.m., Ironwood Bar & Grill, 5467 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Adult Night: A Drink with Tink, 7 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St. This is an age 21+ event.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — The Art of Barry Barnes, 6 p.m., Altar Ego, 1528 S. Vista Ave.
Boise — Art Source Gallery 9th Annual Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition, 10 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Boise — BCT: Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, 8 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Boise — Boise Golf and Travel Show, 5 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Vision Marketing.
Boise — Bourbon Dogs: Celebrating Bourbon Week, 7:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Brett Dennen: 2020 Lift Tour, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Caldwell — Senior Dance, 6 p.m., Caldwell Senior Center, 1091 Everett St.
Nampa — Canyon County Spring Home and Garden Show, 5 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Concert & Square Dance for the Rivers, 7 p.m., Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. Ninth St. Idaho Rivers United.
Boise — Connor Jay Liess | Live at Barbarian Brewing (Downtown), 7 p.m., 1022 W. Main St.
Boise — Curse of Toothless Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Meridian — Daddy Daughter Dance by Summerwind Skippers, 6:30 p.m., Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road.
Boise — Dave Thomas: New Paintings, 9 a.m., Gallery CTA, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 800.
Meridian — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Meridian — Dr. Michael Greger: How Not To Die, 6 p.m., Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, 1401 E. Central Drive.
Nampa — The Fairy Doll, 7 .pm., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Boise — First Friday at Art Zone 208, 6 p.m., 208 3113 N. Cole Road.
Garden City — First Friday Triple Beer Release, 4 p.m., Barbarian Brewing Garden City Taproom, 5270 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Idaho Steelheads vs. Utah Grizzlies, 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Impressionism in the Northwest, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Nampa — Jacksons / Nike Indoor Track, 11 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Josiah Johnson, 8 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Nampa — The Goo Good Dolls' Miracle Pill Summer Tour, with Lifehouse and Forest Blakk, is coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on July 23. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. at www.ictickets.com, and range from $29.50 to $249.50.
Garden City — Make & Take Valentines, 4 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, 5849 W. Hidden Springs Drive.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Garden City — Reshaped Readymade And Other Invented Forms — Rachel Reichert, 5:30 p.m., Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St.
Boise — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Social Night, 5 p.m., Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St., Idaho Returned Peace Corps Volunteers.
Garden City — RJ McGinnis Band at Ranch Club, 9 p.m., 3544 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Simeon Mills: The Obsoletes, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Garden City — Tag You're It!, 9 a.m., Boise Rescue Mission Garden City Warehouse, 504 E. 45th St.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
Boise — Wittypedia 2.0, 7 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.