Nampa — The Goo Good Dolls' Miracle Pill Summer Tour, with Lifehouse and Forest Blakk, is coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on July 23. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at www.ictickets.com, and range from $29.50 to $249.50.
Boise — 3D Printing Appointment, 10:30 a.m., Library! at Cole & Ustick, 7557 W. Ustick Road.
Boise — All Ages Video Games, 4:30 p.m., Ada Community Library Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road.
Boise — All Wax Wednesdays, 5 p.m, Water Bear Bar, 350 N. Ninth St.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Barbarian Paint Night, 6 p.m., Barbarian Brewing Downtown Taproom, 1022 W. Main St.
Boise — BCT: Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, 7 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Boise — Boise State Women's Basketball vs. Wyoming, 7 p.m., Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Prospect Elementary, 3:45 p.m., 4300 N. Red Horse Way.
Garden City — Cabin Fever Book Sale, 8 a.m., Garden City Public Library, 6015 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Citizens Planning Academy: Idaho's Changing Population, 6 p.m., Idaho Water Center, 322 E. Front St.
Boise — Class: What They Don't Teach You in Ornithology, 6 p.m., Boise State University, 1910 University Drive.
Middleton — Comic Book Club, 2:30 p.m., Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell St.
Caldwell — Connect your body and mind with Prestige Assisted Living!, 4 p.m., Prestige Assisted Living at Autumn Wind, 200 W. Beech St.
Boise — Dan Costello, 6 p.m., Willowcreek Grill, 2273 S. Vista Ave.
Boise — EMPORIUM Presents "Dweezil Zappa "Hot Rats Live! + Other Hot Stuff 1969," 8 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Middleton — Fornite Club, 3 p.m., Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell St.
Boise — Greg Bridges, 8:30 p.m., Old Chicago Downtown, 703 W. Idaho St.
Boise — Idaho Job Corps Free Training Overview and Tour, 2 p.m., Centennial Job Corps campus, 3201 Ridgecrest Drive, Nampa Idaho Job Corps.
Boise — Kids Who Code, 6:30 p.m., Ada Community Library Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road.
Boise — Laser Engraver Appointment, 3:30 p.m., Boise Public Library Main Branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Pajama Storytime for Families, 7 p.m., Boise Public Library Main Branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Star — S.T.E.A.M. Explorers: VR Gaming, 4 p.m., Star Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
Boise — STEAM Lab, 4:30 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road.
Boise — STEAM Powered After School Program, 4 p.m., Library! at Cole & Ustick, 7557 W. Ustick Road.
Boise — Tracy Morrison Music, 6 p.m., Barbarian Brewing Downtown Taproom, 1022 W. Main St.
Nampa — TVAA Art Exhibition: EPIC, Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Boise — Tweens: Animal Snow Globes, 4:30 p.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road
Boise — Tweens: Sew ... you want to make an earbud case?, 4:30 p.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road.
Boise — Veterans Housing Outreach, 2 p.m., Boise Public Library Main Branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Virtual Reality Appointment, 6 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road.
Boise — Wild Pint Night, 4 p.m., Lost Grove Brewing, 1026 S. La Pointe St.
Garden City — Wine Not Give benefiting Green Heart Rescue, 5 p.m., Split Rail Winery, 4338 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.