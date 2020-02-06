TODAY
Boise — A night with David Daley, 7 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Star — Al Anon, 9 a.m., Star Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
Boise — Allan R. Ansell Photography, 5 p.m., 1020 W. Main St.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art in The Alaska Center, 5 p.m., 1020 W. Main St.
Boise — Art Source Gallery 9th Annual Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition, 10 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Eagle — Art With Heart Benefit Art Show, 5 p.m., The Gallery at Finer Frames, 132 E. State St.
Boise — Barrel-Aged Beers and Board Games, 6 p.m., Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St.
Boise — Basque Market, 5 p.m., 608 W. Grove St.
Boise — BCT: Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, 7 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Boise — Board Games and Beer, 5 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 Bank Drive.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Compass Charter School — Black Cat Campus, 11:30 a.m., 4667 W. Aviator St.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Willow Creek Elementary, 3:45 p.m., 6195 N. Long Lake Way.
Boise — Curse of Toothless Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Dave Thomas: New Paintings, 9 a.m., Gallery CTA, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 800.
Boise — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 2 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road.
Boise — February Exhibition, 5 p.m., Capitol Contemporary Gallery, 451 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Feel The Local Love: Valentine’s Pop-up, 5 p.m., Uncorked Wine Bar, 804 W. Fort St.
Boise — Fettuccine Forum: The Legacy of Minoru Yasui and the WWII Japanese American Incarceration, 6 p.m., Boise City Hall Council Chambers, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — First Thor’s Day: Danger Sunset and Mamba Mentality, 3 p.m., Barbarian Brewing Downtown Boise Taproom, 1022 W. Main St.
Boise — Grand Opening Social, 5 p.m., Bespoke Custom Clothing, 210 N. Ninth St.
Boise — Horrorpops, 8 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Boise — Impressionism in the Northwest, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Improv Basics, 6 p.m., Idaho Next Steps Coaching, 2484 N. Stokesberry Place, Ste. 150.
Star — Lego Lab, 4 p.m., Star Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
Boise — Madlibs at Meriwether Cider, 5 p.m., 224 N. Ninth St.
Nampa — Mental Health 101: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, 6:30 p.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S.
Boise — Opening Reception: Picturing Science in Illustration and Art, 5 p.m., Center for the Visual Arts, 1110 S. Capitol Blvd.
Garden City — Opera Idaho Operatini: Do You Believe in Love at First Sight?, 5:30 p.m., Riverside Hotel Sapphire Room, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Senior Dance, 6 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Summerwind Skippers Jump Rope Class, 6:30 p.m., Summerwind Elementary School gym, 3675 N. Jullion Way.
Garden City — Tag You’re It!, 9 a.m., Boise Rescue Mission Garden City Warehouse, 504 E. 45th St.
Boise — Travelin’ Miles and Honey Bear, 7 p.m., Barbarian Brewing Downtown Taproom, 1022 W. Main St.
Boise — Vox Poplar Writing Project with Kim Cross, 10 a.m., 5246 W. Overland Road.
Boise — We Need You To Defend Fair Elections in Idaho!, 6 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Middleton — Youtuber Club, 4 p.m., Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell St.
Nampa — The Goo Good Dolls’ Miracle Pill Summer Tour, with Lifehouse and Forest Blakk, is coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on July 23. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at www.ictickets.com, and range from $29.50 to $249.50.