CALDWELL — The 2023 Men’s Basketball NAIA National Championship banner now hangs over the south basket at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center, with a much more polished shade of red than the 1996 basketball and 1998 baseball banners it sits next to.

Both of those have faded over the past 25-plus years hanging in the College of Idaho’s gym.


COFI Basketball Celebration

College of Idaho guard Jake O’Neil talks about his team during a celebration of the Yotes men’s basketball national championship Wednesday.
COFI Basketball Celebration

Members of the College of Idaho men’s basketball team join in applause as Reagan Rossi, vice president of athletics, gives a hug to men’s head basketball coach Colby Blaine during a celebration for the team Wednesday in Caldwell.
COFI Basketball Celebration

Members of the crowd cheer in celebration of the national champion College of Idaho men’s basketball team during an event honoring the team Wednesday in Caldwell.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

