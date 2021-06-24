BOISE — Boise residents should expect an increase on their property tax bills when the city finalizes its fiscal year 2022 budget. While not the primary factor leading to a jump in property taxes, officials do intend to increase the city's tax base to account for growth and a consequential tax bill passed by the state this year.
Revenues from property tax collection in fiscal year 2022 are estimated at $169 million. That incorporates a proposed 3% increase in the city's tax base as well as an increase for new construction and annexations. In total, the city intends to increase taxes by 4.5%.
Next year's budget does not include the use of a $4.8 million forgone balance. Forgone taxes are usable tax revenues accumulated each year a city chooses not to increase its budget by the full 3% allowed by the state. In fiscal year 2021, amid a financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the city chose not to increase its tax base.
Next year, Boise homeowners will see a 30% increase in the city's levy rate from $1,121.79 to $1,457.08. If city officials choose not to take the allowable 3% increase, the average homeowner would see a $292.85 jump, anyway. With the 3% base increase, their bill will be an estimated $335.29. That's a difference of $42.44.
In addition to increased property values, there are three reasons for the leap in residential property taxes, according to city officials. First, there is a widening gap between residential and commercial property tax burdens. The share of residential taxes is more than 71%. Second, the homeowner's exemption has not kept pace with rising assessed values. And third, one-time property tax relief in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic will be removed from tax rolls next fiscal year.
Councilman Patrick Bageant said the City Council would prefer not to increase property taxes. To do that, he said, the city could cut the entire operating budget for Parks and Recreation or the operating budgets for the Boise Library, Public Works, Planning and Development Services and the department of Arts and History. And that would only solve the problem for next year, he said; corresponding cuts would have to be made in following years, as well.
"This shows that we're not getting more money," Bageant said. "What's happening is homeowners are picking up more and more of the tab because of this burden shift, because of the one-time roll-off. So the 3% conversation that we often have really is a sideshow. In order to keep the property taxes flat, we would have to literally gut every public-facing city service…"
Meanwhile, Boise's 2022 budget incorporates new rules imposed by a property tax law that was passed during this year's state legislative session. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, caps annual tax increases at 8%, for base increases as well as new construction, and it places a 90% cap on the amount of new construction value cities can recognize in their budgets.
Boise Budget Manager Eric Bilimoria on Tuesday noted that the budget is well below the 8% cap on tax increases, but within the next five years Boise will miss out on $7.5 million in revenues associated with growth, due to the law's limits on new construction.
"That dynamic over time will certainly stretch resources and make it difficult for the city to provide services associated with growth," Bilimoria said.
Council President Elaine Clegg said the new law "forces our hand" in taking the 3% allowable base growth.
"We can't collect the entire value of new construction in our community and allow that new construction to help pay for the growth that they're creating," she said. "Instead, in order to provide the services at the level people are expecting we're almost forced into taking the 3%."
The city will host a public hearing for the 2022 budget on July 20 at 6 p.m. To read the budget, visit cityofboise.org/budget.