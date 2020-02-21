BOISE — Two Boise schools are in shelter-in-place mode while police look for a suspect who fled from officers.
Officers are searching the area of North Glenwood Street and West Goddard Road for a suspect, the Boise Police Department tweeted just after 11:15 a.m.
While there is no threat to the schools, Capital High School and Valley View Elementary School are taking the extra safety precautions, according to the tweet.
A subsequent tweet from the department specified the suspect, who has yet to be publicly identified, fled a Garden City police car in a vehicle officers believe to be stolen. The suspect then crashed the car into a house, according to the tweet, and fled on foot.
Officers have since set up a perimeter and are searching the area.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.