BOISE — Two Boise schools are in shelter-in-place mode while police look for a suspect who fled from officers.

Officers are searching the area of North Glenwood Street and West Goddard Road for a suspect, the Boise Police Department tweeted just after 11:15 a.m.

While there is no threat to the schools, Capital High School and Valley View Elementary School are taking the extra safety precautions, according to the tweet.

A subsequent tweet from the department specified the suspect, who has yet to be publicly identified, fled a Garden City police car in a vehicle officers believe to be stolen. The suspect then crashed the car into a house, according to the tweet, and fled on foot.

Officers have since set up a perimeter and are searching the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated later.

