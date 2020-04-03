Starting Monday, Boise School District will deliver meals to the following school areas between approximately 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Horizon Elementary Route 1 Meal Service Bus #119
11 a.m. on South Goldking Way & West Smoke Ranch Drive
11:14 a.m. on West Hackamore Drive & West Martingale Drive
11:24 a.m. on West Shoup Drive & South Pine Tree Lane (by park)
11:42 a.m. at Horizon Elementary
Horizon Elementary Route 2 Meal Service Bus #111
11 a.m. on South Bird Street & West Hackamore Drive
11:13 a.m. on West Shoup Drive & South Pine Tree Lane (by park)
11:30 a.m. on West Irving Street & North Maple Grove Road
Jefferson Elementary Meal Service Bus #108 Route
11 a.m. at 190 East Front Street (bus pull-out lane)
11:20 a.m. on West Irving Street & North Garden Street
11:34 a.m. on West Morris Hill Road & North Chambers Lane
11:46 a.m. on South Garden Street & West Alpine Street
11:59 a.m. at Jefferson Elementary
12:12 p.m. on West Pershing Drive (West) of South Latah Street
12:26 p.m. at Cassia Park on West Camas Street
Koelsch Elementary Meal Service Bus #121 Route
11 a.m. at Liberty Park on North Liberty Street
11:14 a.m. on North Allumbaugh Street & West Colehaven Drive
11:28 a.m. on W Colehaven Drive & North Liberty Street
11:41 a.m. at Koelsch Elementary
11:54 a.m. on West Poplar Street & North Allumbaugh Street
Taft Elementary Meal Service Bus #110 Route
11 a.m. on North 34th Street & West Magnolia Street
11:19 a.m. on North Market Lane just after turn from West Stoker Lane
11:30 a.m. at 3304 North Lakeharbor Lane
11:42 a.m. on West Wylie Lane just 200 feet of West State Street
12 p.m. on North Lander Street & West Garnet Street
Any child ages 1-18 (including toddlers) can receive one breakfast and one lunch per day to eat at home, according to the school district's website. No identification or proof of school enrollment is required, but the child must be present to receive a meal.
"Meals are not to be eaten on site," the district stated on its website. "Schools and bus stops are not places to socialize or congregate at this time. Meals will be served on a first come first served basis. Locations and times may change."
Contact 208-854-4067 to make special meal accommodations
Boise School District also increased meal sites from four to six as of March 30.
Free sack meals will be available for drive-up meal service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, at the following locations:
- Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., in the front of school
- Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., in the front of school
- Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St., student drop off loop by Community Center
- Taft Elementary School, 3722 N. Anderson St., in front of school
- Whitney Elementary School, 1609 S. Owyhee St., bus loop drop off near the Community Center entrance
- Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., bus loop entrance