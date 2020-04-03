Boise School District logo
Boise School District Facebook page

Starting Monday, Boise School District will deliver meals to the following school areas between approximately 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Horizon Elementary Route 1 Meal Service Bus #119

11 a.m. on South Goldking Way & West Smoke Ranch Drive

11:14 a.m. on West Hackamore Drive & West Martingale Drive

11:24 a.m. on West Shoup Drive & South Pine Tree Lane (by park)

11:42 a.m. at Horizon Elementary

Horizon Elementary Route 2 Meal Service Bus #111 

11 a.m. on South Bird Street & West Hackamore Drive

11:13 a.m. on West Shoup Drive & South Pine Tree Lane (by park)

11:30 a.m. on West Irving Street & North Maple Grove Road

Jefferson Elementary Meal Service Bus #108 Route

11 a.m. at 190 East Front Street (bus pull-out lane)

11:20 a.m. on West Irving Street & North Garden Street

11:34 a.m. on West Morris Hill Road & North Chambers Lane

11:46 a.m. on South Garden Street & West Alpine Street

11:59 a.m. at Jefferson Elementary

12:12 p.m. on West Pershing Drive (West) of South Latah Street

12:26 p.m. at Cassia Park on West Camas Street

Koelsch Elementary Meal Service Bus #121 Route

11 a.m. at Liberty Park on North Liberty Street

11:14 a.m. on North Allumbaugh Street & West Colehaven Drive

11:28 a.m. on W Colehaven Drive & North Liberty Street

11:41 a.m. at Koelsch Elementary

11:54 a.m. on West Poplar Street & North Allumbaugh Street

Taft Elementary Meal Service Bus #110 Route

11 a.m. on North 34th Street & West Magnolia Street

11:19 a.m. on North Market Lane just after turn from West Stoker Lane

11:30 a.m. at 3304 North Lakeharbor Lane

11:42 a.m. on West Wylie Lane just 200 feet of West State Street

12 p.m. on North Lander Street & West Garnet Street

Any child ages 1-18 (including toddlers) can receive one breakfast and one lunch per day to eat at home, according to the school district's website. No identification or proof of school enrollment is required, but the child must be present to receive a meal.

"Meals are not to be eaten on site," the district stated on its website. "Schools and bus stops are not places to socialize or congregate at this time. Meals will be served on a first come first served basis. Locations and times may change."

Contact 208-854-4067 to make special meal accommodations

Boise School District also increased meal sites from four to six as of March 30.

Free sack meals will be available for drive-up meal service from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, at the following locations:

  • Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., in the front of school
  • Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., in the front of school
  • Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St., student drop off loop by Community Center
  • Taft Elementary School, 3722 N. Anderson St., in front of school
  • Whitney Elementary School, 1609 S. Owyhee St., bus loop drop off near the Community Center entrance
  • Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., bus loop entrance

