Boise Farmers Market will open as a drive-thru farmers market at 1500 Shoreline Drive Saturday, April 11. Online pickup window reservations and online ordering are now available, Boise Farmers Market announced Tuesday in a press release.
The Boise Farmers Market drive-thru will allow our customers to shop online from the beginning of the day Monday thru the end of the day Wednesday, then pick up their order on Saturday during their chosen pickup window. Customer capacity is 400 orders during the first week.
At this time only essential foods such as produce, meat, eggs, dairy, bread and pasta will be offered. The Boise Farmers Market also offers the following information:
"The safety and health of our farmers market community (customers, vendors and staff) is of the utmost importance to us," Boise Farmers Market stated in the release. "And, we want our community to have healthy, delicious, local food for themselves and their loved ones."