BOISE — Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy, Boise city officials were grappling with how to address the growing housing crisis affecting low-income residents.
On Tuesday, the Boise City Council got an update on the latest work by city staff to invest and develop affordable housing. Started under the administration of former Mayor Dave Bieter, the housing program involves:
- starting an affordable housing land trust
- creating housing incentives for private developers
- public-private partnerships
- changes to zoning that would allow more density to make room for more housing projects
Between fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2022, city officials project nearly $12 million will be set aside as capital to build more affordable housing to serve those making under the area median income of $74,800 for a family of four. Another roughly $5 million will be invested during these years for other expenses related to housing projects, like bringing on more staff or housing studies for the area.
The program, called “Grow Our Housing,” has mainly been focused on the idea that growth in rent and housing prices will slow down once supply catches up to demand. The estimate from the city was that the city needed to build 1,000 units per year for the next decade to meet demand. Boise has exceeded this goal with 1,400 units constructed in the past two years, but Planning and Development Services Director Mark Lavin said this has kept prices under control.
“We have seen is the excess supply is not reducing housing prices, yet,” he said.
Only 169 of the units constructed in 2019 were affordable, which is well short of the city’s projected need of 350 units of affordable housing constructed annually to keep up with demand as the cost of living rises.
Vermont-based firm Burlington Associates found Boise is in a strong position to implement its own affordable housing trust last year. Land trusts are programs where governments or nonprofits own land and lease it to private companies to build housing on at reduced lease rates to incentivize development.
The city is still in the early stages of setting up a housing land trust of its own, but has made at least one major acquisition of land to go toward the project by purchasing the lot at the corner of Franklin Road and Orchard Street on the Central Bench. The city is currently in the midst of recruiting a Housing Manager to lead this project.
The outlook on housing incentives in Boise from Portland-based firm Leland Consulting Group were far less rosy. The report found that the city’s proposed $5,000 per unit incentive would not be nearly enough to offset the costs for developers building the units. However, the report found if the city forgives tax revenue on land through a land trust it could build a package that is much more enticing to the private sector.
The further rents are restricted, the more it costs the developer. According to calculations done by the city, if the city were to build 350 units with a mix of units for those making 30%, 50% and 80% of the area median income per year, it would cause a total gap between the unit cost and rent of roughly $27 million per year.
During the meeting, City Council Member Patrick Bageat asked about the impact of giving tax breaks on land to developers would have on other property owners in the city who are struggling with property tax burden. In response, Lavin said the impact of losing out on those tax revenues would be minimal, especially since developers would still pay taxes to the city on the building they construct.
City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings also inquired about what the city is doing to track and invest in “naturally occurring affordable housing,” which is low-cost without government intervention. In response, Boise’s Grants and Programs Manager Rhiannon Avery said the city is looking at setting aside some federal funds to help preserve some of that housing, but it is not set in stone.