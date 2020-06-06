A blown tire led to a crash that claimed two lives Friday on Interstate 84 south of Fruitland.
According to a Saturday update from Idaho State Police, Nikolai Ignatich, 21, and Lila Daniel, 60, both of Nampa, died at the scene after the right rear tire of their 1975 Dodge Ram pickup truck blew midday on Friday. The truck, heading eastbound on I-84, went into the median and rolled.
Ignatich and Daniel were both ejected from the vehicle. Ignatich was driving. Neither wore a seat belt.
ISP continues to investigate the crash.