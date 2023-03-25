Support Local Journalism


BOISE — First, there was a tweet from Aaron Paul, Idaho native and star of the hit series “Breaking Bad.” On Thursday, he tweeted: “Saturday we will be hosting a happy hour at the bus station starting at 4:30. Can’t wait to raise a glass with all of you in my favorite state.”

Then came an Instagram post from Western Proper announcing that Paul and “Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston would be serving Dos Hombres there on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.


thumbnail_IMG_6216.jpeg

Aaron Paul points to Cavan Gates’ tattoo of his “Breaking Bad” character Jesse Pinkman while Bryan Cranston looks on. The pair were sighted at a number of other places in downtown Boise on Saturday.

