Aaron Paul points to Boisean Cavan Gates' tattoo of his "Breaking Bad" character Jesse Pinkman while Bryan Cranston looks on. The pair were sighted at a number of other places in downtown Boise as they took advantage of the hordes of Treefort revelers. Treefort ends on Sunday with the last show slated for 12:30 a.m. Monday at Neurolux.
Bryan Cranston, aka Walter White from "Breaking Bad" fame, serves up shots of Dos Hombres Mezcal at Western Proper on Saturday, March 25 in Boise. Aaron Paul and Cranston paid a surprise visit to Boise during Treefort on Saturday, stopping at Western proper to promote their Dos Hombres Mezcal liquor.
Aaron Paul wields a tray of Dos Hombres Mezcal shots as he offers samples to a crowd of waiting fans at Western Proper. Bryan Cranston, Paul's partner in crime on the TV series "Breaking Bad" is in the background.
Jeanne Huff
Jeanne Huff
First, there was a tweet from Aaron Paul, Idaho native and star of the hit series "Breaking Bad." On Thursday, he tweeted: "Saturday we will be hosting a happy hour at the bus station starting at 4:30. Can’t wait to raise a glass with all of you in my favorite state."
Then came an Instagram post from Western Proper announcing that Paul and "Breaking Bad's" Bryan Cranston would be serving Dos Hombres there on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Coinciding with Treefort Music Festival, the "bad" boys also had a business interest to pursue and their surprise visit to Boise was strategically planned to promote the pair's Dos Hombres Mezcal, a "unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico," according to the liquor's website.
Hundreds of fans flocked to the Western Proper on Saturday, with crowds going around the block, hoping to get a celeb sighting or chance to meet the two stars.
At Western Proper, the staff had to maintain their 297 crowd size limit, with Chief Terry Thieriot of the Boise Fire Department keeping watch. Inside was mayhem as the crowd waited in the open bar area to get an opportunity to see and possibly meet the two "Breaking Bad" icons, who first were in a private room with investors for lunch. They were rewarded at 1:39 p.m. when Paul and Cranston stepped into the room and proceeded to serve up trays of shots made with their Dos Hombres Mezcal. With the crowd cheering in the background, Paul asked, "Thirsty?"
One fan from Boise caught Paul and Cranston's attention when he pulled up his shirt to show how much he loved the TV show. Cavan Gates bared his belly, which is festooned with tattooed likenesses of Jesse Pinkman (Paul) and Walter White (Cranston). Paul and Cranston both took selfies with Gates and the tattoos, and Paul asked the crowd if there were any others with "Breaking Bad" tattoos. No one raised a hand.
Gates said he got the first tattoo of Walter White right after the show ended in September 2013. He went to see "El Camino" in 2019 at The Egyptian and was able to show the tattoo to Paul, who was there for the premiere. According to Gates, Paul shared photos of his Walter White tattoo on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and other late night talk shows. Gates said Paul challenged him to get one more — "'you have plenty of room to get a Pinkman, too,'" said Gates. Challenge asked — and answered. "I did it the next day," Gates said.