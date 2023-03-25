Support Local Journalism


First, there was a tweet from Aaron Paul, Idaho native and star of the hit series "Breaking Bad." On Thursday, he tweeted: "Saturday we will be hosting a happy hour at the bus station starting at 4:30. Can’t wait to raise a glass with all of you in my favorite state."

Then came an Instagram post from Western Proper announcing that Paul and "Breaking Bad's" Bryan Cranston would be serving Dos Hombres  there on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. 


