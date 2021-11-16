A 92-year-old man was fatally shot by Caldwell police early Tuesday morning after allegedly pointing a gun at the officers from inside his truck, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the 19000 block of Alleghenny Way in Caldwell because of a suspicious person driving around the area in a truck, according to the press release.
When officers arrived, they noticed a truck parked on the side of the road and approached the vehicle. The engine was running and officers noticed a man sitting inside the truck, the release said.
The man then allegedly pointed a handgun at the officers. Both officers then fired their handguns, striking the man inside the vehicle, the news release said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were injured during the incident. Both will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting, Caldwell Police said.
Idaho State Police and the Critical Incident Task Force will investigate the shooting, according to Caldwell Police.
Idaho State Police Communications Director Lynn Hightower said further information likely won't be released until the investigation in completed.
Tuesday's incident was the 12th fatal officer-involved shooting in Idaho this year, according to a Washington Post database; six of those have occurred in the Treasure Valley.
