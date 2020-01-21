The Treasure Valley's two new climbing gyms are expected to open within weeks, while a third gym will host an anniversary party and bouldering competition known as Winter Ball on Saturday.
Vertical View Climbing Gym in Meridian has slated its grand opening for Jan. 31, while The Commons Climbing Gym in Boise is looking at a mid-February date for its soft opening and late-February for the grand opening.
Vertical View's grand opening will run:
- 4-11 p.m. Jan. 31
- 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 1
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 2
Between Jan. 27-30, anyone who purchases a membership before the grand opening can go through gym orientation and belay tests to skip the lines for the weekend's activities and climb in the gym without the crowds, according to a Facebook post.
The 32,000-square-foot, three-story gym will have 18,000 square feet of climbing space, with 65-foot indoor roped walls — the tallest of their kind in the Pacific Northwest, according to Vertical View Administrative Director Tyler Pape. Also available will be about 160 routes on other roped walls and in an unroped bouldering area, a birthday-party area, two yoga studios, a weight and cardio gym, a corporate reception room, outdoor deck, elevator and amphitheater to watch climbers on the tallest climbing walls in the gym.
Vertical View's owners believe 2,000 people will use Vertical View in its first month, according to previous reporting in the Idaho Press.
On Saturday, Asana Climbing Gym in Garden City is having its third annual Winter Ball, which is an anniversary party celebrating a third year in its expanded facility and a bouldering competition with a $6,000 cash purse and professional climbers defying gravity.
The Commons Climbing Gym in Boise is less solid on their opening date, General Manager Clint Colwell said on Tuesday.
"Google kind of forces your hand a little bit, because if you don't provide an opening date, it doesn't put you on the map in Google Maps," Colwell said of the Feb. 8 date some people have found online.
The roughly 12,000-square-foot gym will have about 14,000 square feet of climbing space, with 150 to 160 roped and unroped climbing routes.
"We feel pretty confident about February, early February, plus or minus a week," Colwell said.
Unlike Vertical View, which will only have a four-day period for people who pre-purchased a membership to use the gym, The Commons plans to have a week or two-week time frame for people who pre-purchased memberships to use the gym until the grand opening in late February.
Colwell said The Commons' hold fundraising drive is still going on and has raised "thousands of dollars" to date, with about 100 people giving money to help buy climbing holds that will make up routes or simply donate money.
"There is an excitement building," Colwell said. "Every time I leave my little bubble of the gym or my apartment, I have people asking me when it's going to open."