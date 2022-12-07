...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches
in the Treasure Valley and Malheur County, except up to 3 inches
along the foothills. Elsewhere, total accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. More snow is expected this weekend, which could mix
with snow in the lower valleys.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Organizations working on a tax rebate proposal for the upcoming legislative session beginning Jan. 9 are asking Idaho families to submit their stories about how state tax rebates have helped them.
The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy has partnered with PODER of Idaho and several other community organizations to create the Elevate Idaho Families Coalition, including the Idaho Foodbank and the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund.
“As a state, we need to take an honest look at how we are responding to inflation among moderate- and low-income Idahoans who are the hardest hit,” Director of the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy Alejandra Cerna Rios said. “Previous research tells us that working families put extra dollars from tax credits and rebates toward household expenses, sending them right back into the local economy. By asking Idahoans how state tax rebates have impacted their families, we will be able to make recommendations on legislation.”
Estefania Mondragon, executive director of PODER of Idaho, said in the release that the holiday season brings joy and anticipation for many, but it is not the reality for all.
“For many families, the increase in costs of living and inflation brings greater financial strain and increased worry. For many working families across the state, it often is simply about survival,” Mondragon said in the release.
The coalition asks community members to submit their stories to the Elevate Idaho Families website or on the social media accounts of Elevate Idaho Families. For questions or partnership inquiries, contact the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy at 208-388-1014, or PODER of Idaho at poder@poderofidaho.org.