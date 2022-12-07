Idaho Capitol Capital Sun

Organizations working on a tax rebate proposal for the upcoming legislative session beginning Jan. 9 are asking Idaho families to submit their stories about how state tax rebates have helped them.

 Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Dec. 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Organizations working on a tax rebate proposal for the upcoming legislative session beginning Jan. 9 are asking Idaho families to submit their stories about how state tax rebates have helped them, according to a press release.

The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy has partnered with PODER of Idaho and several other community organizations to create the Elevate Idaho Families Coalition, including the Idaho Foodbank and the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund.

Recommended for you

Load comments