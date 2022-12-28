Subscribe
The Boise State and Nevada basketball teams began Mountain West play on Wednesday as the best two defensive teams through the nonconference portion of the schedule.
And it showed. Nevada got the last stop, forcing a double dribble with 1.2 seconds remaining as the Wolf Pack prevailed in a conference opener 74-72 at the Lawlor Events Center in Reno.
Kenan Blackshear gave Nevada (11-3) the lead for good at 73-72 on a driving basket with 3.8 seconds remaining.
Moments later Boise State turned it over on the double dribble.
Pavle Kuzmanovic gave the Broncos (10-4) the lead at 72-71 when he made a difficult driving basket with 13.4 seconds to go.
Nevada called timeout, setting up a play for Blackshear, who scored a team-high 20 points.
Boise State senior point guard Marcus Shaver Jr. returned after dealing with a knee injury. Shaver hadn’t played since Dec. 10. Shaver ended up scored 20 points and was matched by 20 from Naje Smith.
Foul trouble hindered the Broncos late in the second half. Starters Smith and Tyson Degenhart both fouled out.
Chibuzo Agbo scored 17 points for BSU. Usual reliable scorer Max Rice had just two points.
It was a cold finish to the first half for the Broncos.
A 3-pointer by Agbo gave Boise State its largest lead at 25-18 with 7:53 remaining. But the Broncos would go scoreless the final five minutes as the Wolf Pack fought back to take the lead.
A 12-2 run allowed Nevada to go to halftime with a 30-27 lead.
Degenhart and Shaver picked up two fouls each and had to alternate sitting on the bench to finish the first half.
Boise State went 1-of-9 from the field to conclude the opening half.
A 3-pointer from Coleman gave Nevada the lead at 28-27 with 1:52 to go before intermission.
Two free throws from Nevada’s Lucas set the margin going into halftime.
Agbo got off to a good start for the Broncos with 10 points. Rice played superb defense in the first half, but struggled on offense, going scoreless.
Boise State shot just 30% in the first half, making just 8 of 26 from the field.
Boise State makes its conference home opener Tuesday when San Jose State visits ExtraMile Arena. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.