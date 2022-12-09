ACE Mentor Program coming to Boise

ACE students meet with industry professionals and work on a construction project.

 Photo provided by ACE’s western regional director Paulette Dallas

Originally published Dec. 8 on IdahoEdNews.org. The ACE Mentor Program — a national organization that helps high schoolers break into architecture, construction and engineering — is coming to the Treasure Valley in January.

The first in Idaho, the ACE affiliate program will pair students with industry professionals to get hands-on experience and insight into the trades. With around 75 affiliate programs nationwide, ACE serves over 10,000 students and 4,000 mentors annually.

