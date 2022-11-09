Nampa Christmas tree

Nampa's 2022 Christmas tree was put up Monday in front of the city's downtown historic train depot. The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 26.

The tree is up. Now it's time for the lights.

The city of Nampa is preparing for the upcoming holiday season and invites the community to join in the festivities.

