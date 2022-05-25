Although some may choose to live in the Treasure Valley to escape Idaho’s harshest winter conditions, the powderhounds among us are inclined to seek higher ground in search of it.
Luckily, there are a variety of options that are relatively easy to access for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and experience levels. Here are four popular resorts in the region to check out this upcoming winter:
Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area
Conveniently for Boise residents, the base of Bogus Basin is located just 16.5 miles north of downtown. This local nonprofit hill has something for everyone with 2,600 acres of skiable terrain, 175 of which can be used for night skiing, according to the resort’s website.
Next year, the resort will celebrate its 80th anniversary, according to Bogus Basin spokesperson Susan Saad, so be on the lookout for special events on the horizon to celebrate this milestone. These events and activities are set to launch this fall and take place throughout the 2022-23 winter season, she said.
There are also a number of improvements slated to be completed this summer, including paving the main parking lot all the way to the Frontier Point Nordic Lodge, installing electronic access gates at the base area lifts to make the loading process more efficient, and putting in new automatic ticket kiosks at both base areas, Saad said.
Also next winter, returning visitors can expect to see increased snowmaking capabilities and a wider Sunshine Cat Track, in order to provide a better experience for beginners, she said.
Skiers and boarders can explore both the front and backside of the mountain with a variety of terrain to choose from among its 82 named alpine runs.
And the best part about Bogus Basin? It also happens to be one of Idaho’s most affordable resorts. Visit bogusbasin.org for more information.
Brundage Mountain Resort
About two hours north of Boise, just outside of McCall, is the hidden gem Brundage Mountain. This hill is known for having some of the best powder in Idaho — but don’t tell too many people, as it hasn’t yet become a crowded destination resort.
Major improvements are on the way for the upcoming winter season, with the first phase of construction on a new 20,000 square-foot lodge happening this summer, according to Brundage spokesperson April Whitney. It’s scheduled for completion in 2023. The new facility will include a new Mountain Adventure Center, an open-concept food court, casual sit-down restaurant with full bar, and a coffeeshop/lunch stop.
Long-term plans for the resort include its first-ever, ski-in-ski-out residential development. New employees can also look forward to new employee housing that will be located in New Meadows.
“This may seem unexciting, but there has been a real struggle industry-wide to fully staff ski areas and this is a strong step toward solving that issue at Brundage,” Whitney said.
On the mountain, there’s around 1,920 acres of lift-accessed terrain, and backcountry skiers can explore 420 acres of lift-accessed out-of-bounds skiing. There are 68 named trails, but Brundage is probably best known for the unnamed areas in its glades between trails. Learn more at brundage.com.
Tamarack Resort
Located in Donnelly, and right off the shore of Lake Cascade, Tamarack Resort has no shortage of luxury amenities in what’s considered a well-kept secret. This independent resort is open year round, but it's particularly known for its skiing. In the shadow of the Bitterroot Mountains, there’s a wide variety of terrain and a solid chance of powder days.
There’s around 1,100 acres of terrain, according to Ski Idaho, and seven lifts serving 50 named runs for all skill levels. There are four terrain parks for all experience levels and 2,800 feet of vertical drop, according to the resort's website.
Tamarack recently announced the resort had submitted a special use permit application to the U.S. Forest Service to expand and enhance operations. If the application is approved, the winter operations at the resort could expand to include five new aerial lifts, a base-to-summit gondola, two detachable quad lifts and two fixed-grip triple chairs. The proposed expansion also features an upgraded terrain network covering an additional 2,100 acres and a year-round facility atop Lone Tree Peak that would serve as a destination for the base-to-summit gondola for both scenic lift rides and dining.
Current visitors can also enjoy the convenience of on-site lodging, dining and retail options. To learn more, visit tamarackidaho.com.
Sun Valley Resort
The nation’s first destination resort, and Idaho’s most famous, is just under three hours away from the Boise area — and it’s well worth the trip.
Sun Valley resort was built in 1936 by the Union Pacific Railroad in the Northern Rockies. The resort spans Bald and Dollar mountains and sports some of the sunniest days on the slopes. The main hill, Bald Mountain, has the greatest range of terrain, with anything from expert to beginner to slalom challenges. Dollar Mountain is the perfect spot for beginners, with its non-intimidating 628 feet of vertical on a treeless face.
There are 18 total lifts serving 121 named runs, with the longest going a full three miles. The aptly named resort averages about 120 days of sun out of a 150-day season, so make sure to pack darker tinted goggles.
With its high summit elevation — sitting at 9,150 feet — and its powerful snowmaking capability, Bald Mountain will not be as bare as its name would suggest.
If the long drive is too much after a day on the mountain, there's no shortage of overnight accommodations both on the mountain and in nearby Ketchum.
Although this resort is certainly on the pricier side, those with Ikon or Mountain Collective passes will get free days at the resort next season. To find more information, go to sunvalley.com.