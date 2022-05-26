The Treasure Valley is a mecca for outdoor activity. With the foothills, Owyhees, Bogus Basin, Lucky Peak and hundreds of miles of sublime, wide-open space just over that ridge, it’s no wonder the rest of the country is slowly waking up to the quiet majesty of the Idaho wilderness.
I grew up in South Florida where sunny tropical beaches, crashing ocean waves and gator-infested swamps are just par for the course. But moving to Idaho three years ago opened me up to a whole new world of possibilities for the outdoors.
Hiking through vast canyons to crystal blue waters; fording a rushing river or trudging through miles of snow to enjoy the quiet solitude of a remote hot spring; driving off into the bush to discover a fire lookout; paddling the roaring Payette River during spring runoff: the possibilities in Idaho are seemingly innumerable. And in three years, I’ve barely begun to scratch the surface of what’s possible out west.
I want to share with you a few of my favorite spots I’ve been during my Idaho adventures, and also beg you to help us keep these places pristine so we can preserve them for future generations’ enjoyment. I’m going to try to keep locations within about a two-hour drive one way, as I’ve found this to be a comfortable length for a weekend/day trip (especially when the views are as incredible as they are).
BOX CANYON STATE PARK
If you haven’t been to Box Canyon State Park, you’re seriously missing out.
You may have heard of Blue Heart Springs out in the Magic Valley near Hagerman and Buhl. Box Canyon will take you to the source of frigid, bright blue, crystal-clear spring water as it pours out of canyon walls, rushes down a waterfall, and settles in a serene swimming hole before setting off for the Snake River. And you don’t even need a kayak to get there!
A parking lot overlooking the canyon and a funky little staircase leads you to a trail that guides you directly down switchbacks along the steep canyon wall. The whole trip is about 4.3 miles out-and-back, of moderate difficulty, with lots of sun exposure (so bring some sunblock!).
I first visited this state park in the summer of 2020, on a day when the temperatures held steady at 100 degrees, and let me tell you that 50-degree water felt amazingly refreshing after hiking 2 miles through a canyon on a scorching hot Southern Idaho day.
There are also tons of cool spots nearby to see while you’re in the area: Malad Gorge, Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, and the Thousand Springs Scenic Byway, just to name a few.
JUMP CREEK FALLS
Jump Creek Falls sits nestled into a tiny little canyon, straight out of Disney’s Thunder Mountain Railroad, at the end of a short and easy hike south of Marsing in the foothills of the Owyhees.
The waterfall flows from the upper levels of the canyon into a swimming pool popular with locals on hot summer days. On weekends during peak summer months, the parking lot can get a little messy but the half-mile out-and-back trail is family-friendly and features rock formations and caves for exploring.
Additional trails venture off to the rim of the canyon for those craving a little more adventure. To reach the trailhead, find Jump Creek Road south of Marsing and follow it! Beware of nearby driveways and private property, most of which are well-marked with signage.
MORES MOUNTAIN LOOP
At the top of Shafer Butte Recreation Area, Mores Mountain Loop wraps around Pico de Morés. Available to hikers once the snow melts, the moderately easy 2.1-mile trail on a clear day provides incredible views of the Treasure Valley on one side, and the Boise National Forest on the other.
In the fall, flora explode into a rainbow of reds, oranges, yellows and greens. A nearby mountain bike trail gives adrenaline-junkies a more exciting way to explore the peaks above Bogus Basin.
To find the trail, leave Bogus Basin along NF-297 until you see a right turn down NF-374E. The gate remains closed until June, pending snow melt.
PINE FLATS HOT SPRINGS
If you’re looking for a decently easy trip to a hot spring, look no further than Pine Flats. Just a few miles west of Lowman along the Banks-Lowman Road, Pine Flats features a campground along the South Fork of the Payette River, just a short 0.6-mile hike from one of the most unique hot spring experiences in Idaho.
The Banks-Lowman Road, also known as the Wildlife Canyon Scenic Byway, is worth a trip on its own if you enjoy beautiful views, winding canyon roads, and the chance to see herds of mule deer and elk.
In the spring, Western Tanagers zip around the treetops as the rushing waters of the Payette roar below. Pools closer to the river may be harder to access during this time as water levels rise during spring runoff. Though still accessible, you may need to wade along the edges of the river to reach these lower pools. Upper pools require no wading, but demand balance along the steep hillside.
I recommend wearing sandals like Tevas or Chacos for hot spring trips, and Pine Flats is no exception. The rocks around the springs can be kind of jagged, so having foot protection helps make it easier to maneuver around the rocky pools.
MIDDLE FORK PAYETTE
Head on up to the city of Crouch, get a drink at the Dirty Shame, and ride north along Middlefork Road as it follows the Middle Fork of the Payette River (just make sure you can drive after the drink of Dirty Shame). Middlefork Road and the surrounding area features half a dozen campgrounds, none of which will do you wrong.
The area is littered with trailheads, OHV trails, and hot springs. I have nothing extra of particular note to mention about the area, it's just a beautiful, excellent location for a weekend camping getaway!