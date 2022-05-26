The sun has just barely begun to peep above the mountains, as wetsuit-clad windsurfers, kitesailors and wing-foilers finish rigging and begin to launch onto the chilly early-morning waters of Lucky Peak Reservoir.
The lake, just eight miles east of Boise, will be busy later in the day with boaters, waterskiers, jet-skiers, swimmers and picknickers. But for now, as an early-morning thermal effect funnels a strong, cold southeast wind from the mountains across the water toward the dam, it’s the spot for windsports enthusiasts, along with a few shivering but hardy fishermen.
“The mornings are spectacular,” said windsurfer Jim Tighe, a Boise businessman. “Since it’s early morning, there is very little boat traffic until late morning. By then the wind has dropped and most of our group heads off to work.”
The wind that blows in the early mornings at Lucky Peak actually blows the opposite direction from the area’s prevailing wind, from the southeast instead of northwest. It happens when the weather is otherwise calm, and high pressure and sunshine have built in. That’s because of the pressure difference between the much-colder mountains to the east and the fast-warming valley to the west, as the sun begins to work its magic. The effect is strongest from sunrise until mid-morning, causing whitecaps, chop and wind-swells that make the lake unattractive to other users; by noon, the wind has often gone calm, or even begun to switch directions.
“I absolutely love kiteboarding at Lucky Peak,” said Dave Keller, an engineer at Micron. “I love how close it is to my house, the fact I can go in the morning then go to work. I also like that it blows in the morning so most of the time we have the lake to ourselves before all the ski boats and other boaters come out.”
“Lucky Peak is a great winds sport resource and we are all super lucky to have it here in Boise,” he said.
Windsurfing first became popular in the 1960s; it involves a surfboard mounted with a mast and sail on a universal joint, so it can swing in all directions. Sailors stand on the board and manipulate the sail and board to control direction. It’s a full-body experience requiring lots of technique; the learning curve can be steep and frustrating for those new to the sport.
Windsurfing, also sometimes known as boardsailing or sailboarding, became an Olympic event in 1984 for men and 1992 for women.
Kitesurfing, also known as kiteboarding or kitesailing, emerged in the 2000s. Kitesailors stand on a smaller board, similar to a wakeboard, and with a series of long lines, manipulate a large kite that propels the sailor across – and often high above – the water.
The two sailing disciplines are different, kind of like the difference between skiing and snowboarding; kiteboarding is scheduled to be an Olympic event in 2024. In Boise, unlike some other windsports hotspots around the world, windsurfers and kitesailors all get along just fine.
The latest innovation has come with the introduction of foils, which are large metal blades attached to the bottom of the board. For either windsurfers or kitesailors, a foil allows the board to lift up above the surface of the water once it’s reached sufficient speed, skimming smoothly above the chop with only the foil in the water. A plus: Foiling can be done in lighter wind.
“There was one session I will never forget,” Keller recalled. “The water was warm but the air was super cold. This caused a fog/mist over the water about 2 feet above the water, I was foiling above the fog/mist. I never saw that again and will never forget how cool it was.”
Another twist in windsports equipment has come with a third way to propel the sailor, wingfoiling. The sailor stands on a board similar to a stand-up paddleboard, and directly holds and manipulates a large wing to catch the wind, without the separation of long lines as in kitesailing.
The result is that there are multiple ways for windsports enthusiasts to practice their sport locally, when the wind kicks up.