Ever since Jon Kelly was 10 years old, he dreamed about going skydiving. So, the day after his 18th birthday his father booked a jump for Kelly, himself and Kelly’s older brother to do a static line jump outside of Kansas City, Missouri.
For Kelly, that was the day everything changed. He hasn’t stopped skydiving since and has even made a career out of it. He currently works as the chief operating officer at DZONE Skydiving in Star.
“It's definitely different,” he said. “And it's taken me to a lot of places that I never thought I would go. Like ... me and one of the other instructors, we ended up down in Chile for three months skydiving next to an active volcano.”
Skydiving has been available in Star since 1967. The evolution of the name DZONE Skydiving came about in 2013 with locations in Wyoming, Montana and, of course, Idaho.
People interested in doing a jump with the company have a few different options to choose from. They can do a tandem jump, where the patron is physically attached to their instructor and parachute at four points by a harness and connectors built to FAA TSO specifications. Because of the tandem harness set up, patrons will need only a brief amount of training before making their first skydive from 13,000 feet in the air.
The other option offered is to enroll in the DZONE Student Program, a structured skydiving course that helps students get their A-license, which would allow them to skydive without supervision.
Whether skydiving is a bucket list item or a potential new hobby, Kelly said being in the sky is for everyone.
“Anyone who's physically able should try it at least once,” Kelly said. “In nine years of working in the industry, I have never once seen a person regret jumping.”
In fact, all he really sees when people touch down are smiles that stay on customers faces “for at least a few days.”
“It's a life experience that, it's not very common,” he said.
Some may see skydiving as a high-adrenaline, high-risk activity, and like any outdoor sport, skydiving involves inherent risks, but proper preparation and good judgment can minimize the vast majority of them. According to the United States Parachute Association in 2021 there were .28 fatalities per every 100,000 jumps. The USPA says the vast majority of skydiving accidents are not due to equipment error, but rather they are the result of human error.
That’s why Kelly says it’s so important to do your research when trying to decide on what company to jump with.
“I would highly recommend researching where you're going to jump and try to talk to people who may have been there and figure out what their experiences are and how they felt about the situation,” Kelly said. “Because most people can feel whether or not where they are is somewhere that will make good judgment calls and put safety as a top priority. You can normally feel that.”
To make a jump reservation with DZONE Skydiving, go online to www.dzoneskydiving.com/idaho-boise/reservations/ or give them a call at (208) 455-0000.