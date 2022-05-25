My family moved to Boise in 2000 when I was a young girl. Since that time, I’ve come to consider myself a proud Boisean who loves all the area has to offer. One of my very favorite places is also perhaps one of Boise’s most iconic and beloved recreation destinations: The Boise River Greenbelt.
When friends and family come to visit, it’s one of the first things we show them. The 25-mile stretch of river views and greenery stretches from Eagle Island State Park to Lucky Peak Reservoir and is lined with beautiful trees and plenty of local attractions. It is the definition of wholesome recreation. The cities of Boise, Garden City and Eagle, as well as the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands and Ada County all work together to provide a recreation destination built on the vision Boise City Council member Bill Onweiler presented over 50 years ago. My family has been frequenting the greenbelt for years. Here are some of its highlights:
The Ribbon of Jewels: The Ribbon of Jewels is a series of multi-acre parks placed along the Boise-jurisdiction of the Boise River. The parks are connected by the greenbelt. My family loves starting our greenbelt bike ride in Esther Simplot Park by Quinn’s Pond, stopping to watch the surfers take on the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Boise Whitewater Park, riding over to Julia Davis Park to see the giraffes peak their heads over the fence at Zoo Boise and turning around to finish with a picnic by the playground area back at Esther Simplot. My in-laws prefer starting at Kathryn Albertson Park and following a similar course, shortening the bike ride up for the younger kids in our group. Whatever your starting point on the greenbelt, the Ribbon of Jewels provides plenty of recreational activities, from paddle boats and playgrounds to body-weight gyms and tennis courts. If you’re lucky, there might even be an event or performance going on at the newly restored Gene Harris Bandshell.
Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial: According to the memorial’s website, the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was dedicated in 2002 and was built by the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights as an educational park designed to actively engage visitors to think, talk with one another, and respond to the human rights issues we face in our community, country and world. The memorial is a peaceful spot for introspective reflection. The simple stonework and water features create a serene environment that allows visitors to focus on the quotes from diverse regions and times themed around human rights which are displayed throughout the memorial. It is free to the public and open 24/7.
Zoo Boise: Located in Julia Davis Park and right off the greenbelt, Zoo Boise provides a conservation-focused wildlife experience for all ages. According to the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, Zoo Boise was founded in 1916. It boasts a fun array of animals like the red panda, giraffes and Magellanic penguins. As part of Zoo Boise’s conservation mission, a portion of each zoo membership and admission goes toward the Zoo Boise Conservation Fund which, according to the zoo’s website, supports the protection of wild animals in Idaho and around the world. Zoo Boise was the first zoo in the country to start a conservation fund like this. Fifty cents from every zoo admission or $5 from every membership goes to the fund. According to Zoo Boise’s website, money in the fund goes to several projects and partnerships including Boise Foothills restoration and the Gorongosa Restoration Project in Mozambique, Africa. The zoo also holds several family-focused events throughout the year like Boo at the Zoo, the Easter EGGstravaganza and a Mother’s Day brunch.
Eats: There are plenty of places to eat while recreating along the greenbelt. Many are just a short jaunt off of the greenbelt but some are right up against it. Caffe Luciano's is one of my mom’s favorite places to go. The little restaurant is nestled right next to the river and is the perfect spot for lunch. Nearly every year on Memorial Day, my husband’s side of the family goes on a greenbelt bike ride after visiting family graves at Morris Hill Cemetery. The halfway point of this ride is always marked by burgers at Red Robin on Parkcenter Boulevard. While I admit it is a little less local than some of the other options on this list, the food is good and the company is even better, making it a notable memory to share in my list of favorites. If you want something a little fancier and more local, Barbacoa Grill is right next door and is one of the Treasure Valley's most renowned eateries. For a sweet treat located closer to the Lucky Peak Reservoir part of the greenbelt, The STIL is the place to be. The ice cream shop makes its frozen treats with fresh, local ingredients. Patrons can even get booze-infused scoops or try pairing their flavors with different wines and beers. A local favorite and unique experience to be sure. Right across the parking lot is Lucky 13 Pizza, another locally-owned gem that is a family favorite.
Boise State athletics: Both Albertsons Stadium and ExtraMile Arena are located just off the greenbelt, making them perfectly accessible for pedestrians. Fans can don their blue and orange, hop on the greenbelt and go down to Boise State’s campus for gameday. Or, if it’s not a gameday, you can still stroll down to the stadium to catch a peak of the Broncos’ famed blue turf.