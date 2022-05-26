Anglers of all ages and experience levels can try their hand at a variety of different waterways and reservoirs in the Treasure Valley. But if you are new to the area or the sport as a whole, getting started may seem daunting.
The Idaho Fish and Game website can help.
The website has a tool called the Idaho Fishing Planner, where people can filter a list of regional fishing waters down to what they are looking for. For those looking for waters suitable to bring the little ones along to get their feet wet in the world of fishing, there’s even a “family fishing waters” option. According to Tim D’Amico, an Idaho Fish and Game regional fisheries biologist, these locations “are ideal for sharing the joy of fishing with your children or grandchildren.”
The fishing planner also has a “recommended waters” filter which, according to the website, are good locations for catching fish with reasonable access. Amenities, including restrooms, docks, boat ramps and motor restrictions have been inventoried at these locations. D’Amico said these are fishing holes that Idaho Fish and Game recommend to anyone who is visiting from out of town.
On the website there are also three categories of water bodies anglers can fish in Idaho: Rivers and streams, lakes and reservoirs, and high mountain lakes.
In Ada and Canyon counties, only the rivers and streams, and lakes and reservoirs categories can be found. However, those wanting the adventure of a high mountain lake can find plenty of options in nearby counties such as Boise, Elmore and Valley. According to Brian Pearson, a regional communications manager for Idaho Fish and Game, these counties also have premier fishing in the other two categories as well.
“If you're looking for a blue ribbon trout fishery nearby, there's a few things that compare to the south fork of the Boise (River),” Pearson said. “It's a very popular fly fishing destination. And when I say very popular, I mean very, very popular.”
Pearson said those looking to get away from crowds, the middle and north forks of the Boise River also have plenty of river to fish and fewer people.
For those looking for slower waters, C.J. Strike Reservoir is to the east of the Treasure Valley located in Elmore and Owyhee counties. According to Pearson, the reservoir is in the midst of a crappie boom.
“We were kind of expecting the fishing to taper off either this year or next year because those crappie populations are cyclic,” Pearson said. “We've done some krill surveys out there already this year and folks are still catching a lot of crappie and they're a good size, you know, in that 11-to-12 inch range.”
Pearson said while most anglers experience success at C.J. Strike in boats that can reach the harder to fish areas, there are still plenty of good bank fishing opportunities on the south shoreline near the campground.
Closer to home in the Treasure Valley is Lucky Peak and Arrowrock reservoirs, “crown jewels” for Kokanee fishing. Pearson said Fish and Game is seeing some “really encouraging” sizes and catch rates for the fish. While Kokanee can be considered a more experienced and well equipped angler’s catch, Pearson says there’s a way to catch Kokanee on a budget.
He recommends going in the spring and early summer before temperatures get really hot and the fish move into deeper water. Bank anglers can also find plenty of rainbow trout cruising near the shoreline during the same time of year.
But you don’t need to prepare for a day trip, overnighter or weekend-long camp excursion to fish. Those looking to stay close to home have plenty of opportunities
“Good fishing in the Treasure Valley is likely five minutes from your front door,” Pearson said. “We have a bunch of community ponds in the Treasure Valley that we stock regularly … We do put a lot of effort into stocking those ponds and providing fishing opportunity close to home. And introducing folks to the sport.”
Warm water populations like bluegill and bass are often found in these ponds.
Wherever you go, before you depart, you’ll want to make sure you have a valid fishing license. Anyone 14 years and older needs a license to fish.