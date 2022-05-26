If I could build a golf course and place it conveniently close to where I live in the Treasure Valley, I would steal the best things from a handful of Canyon County courses.
The question is, where would I want to locate the course? I’d lean to somewhere near Timberstone Golf Course near Caldwell or River Bend Golf Course in Wilder.
All in all, here’s what I like best about Canyon County courses:
BEST NINE HOLES
The back nine at Ridgecrest Golf Course is my favorite stretch of holes.
The front nine at Ridgecrest is vanilla, and I don’t like vanilla.
After the 10th and 11th holes, however, the fun begins. The 12th hole, a par 3, is well designed. It plays from an elevated tee. I’ve never played the back tee, but it could call for as much as a driver with a stiff wind in your face.
I play the second longest tees most of the time — or whichever are most favorable for 60-year-olds and older. The middle-length tee on this hole plays in the 165-yard range to a narrow-shaped green that is guarded by water on the right that circles to the back.
Play this hole on a windy day and good luck. Just close your eyes and hope for the best.
The 13th is a par 4 with a pond to the right. Stay left and you’ll have a short second shot into a small green.
The par 5s offer chances for birdies for the high handicapper.
One of the toughest holes in the area is the 17th. It says 378 yards from the second-longest tee, but it might as well be 700 yards. It plays uphill to a green seemingly no bigger than a king size bed.
It’s a wonderfully designed hole, but it can take a toll on the high handicapper.
Anyway, I’d steal a couple of these holes for my course.
BEST GREENS
This is easy. The greens at Timberstone.
First, they’re sizeable. Once you get used to the speed, you can hold your own on them.
You also can trust the break you see in each putt. Strike it on line and you won’t be disappointed.
BEST MUNICIPAL FEEL
This goes to Centennial Golf Course in Nampa.
Positioned next to I-84, this course won’t wow you with anything it has to offer. But from a pure opportunity to get around and leave without beating yourself up, Centennial is worth the four-hour investment.
It’s full of area retirees. That should tell you something about its playability.
BEST BANGS FOR YOUR BUCK
Easy. Two courses fit the bill — Purple Sage Golf Course in Middleton and River Bend Golf Course.
If you’re willing to make the trek, River Bend is well worth the drive. The course offers a couple of interesting holes requiring target golf. You won’t be able to play driver on at least three holes.
I love the 4th hole, known by the regulars as the silo hole. It plays 361 yards from the second-longest tees. During one of my early rounds at River Bend my second shot hit the silo next to the green and caromed to about 9 feet from the pin. I made the putt for birdie.
There’s not a hole at River Bend to be fearful from the tee. Sure you can find trouble, but you can recover.
The 18th hole is a particularly fun finishing hole. A short par-4, position is critical off the tee. Avoid the trees lining both sides of the fairway and you’ll have about 100 to 110 yards for your approach shot.
If you get the hankering to play and don’t have a tee time arranged, it’s likely you can get on as a single with no difficulty.
Purple Sage, meanwhile, is another popular venue and certainly easy on the wallet. I guarantee you will walk away smiling after playing there.
NOT MY CUP OF TEA
I have a number of friends who enjoy playing RedHawk Golf Course in southwest Nampa. And this is not meant as a knock on the course.
Here’s my rub though: You could strike a drive say about 240 yards straight down the middle — I can hit it longer on warmer days or when I flat out get lucky — but when you find you have a sloping lie, that’s a problem. You should be rewarded for playing in the fairway.
I like undulating greens, but if you get above the hole good luck. You’ll be fortunate to walk away with a two-putt.
GREENS FEES IN GENERAL
If you are looking for a stiff challenge and aren't concerned about how deep you dig in your wallet, then Timberstone and RedHawk are the courses for you.
I understand the argument that courses must keep up with other courses that are raising rates. But just to raise them because the clientele in general will pay whatever to play, well this is one golfer who has his limits.
Keeping greens fees within reason will mean more rounds played by summer’s end. Especially for the guys who hope to break 100 and have a crack at 90.