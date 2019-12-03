1204 Nampa outdoors tease 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be stocking area ponds with more than 9,300 rainbow trout in December. Roger Phillips/Idaho Fish and Game Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save C2: Catch a whopper! Check the new trout stocking schedule Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Load comments