COMMUNITY
Boise High grad draws to win
(centerpiece -- there is some cool art here!)
Nampa newbie: Making the foreign familiar
(rail)
Generations of Jammers
(downpage)
C2: Shared homestyle page
C3:
Town talk
Treasure Valley Spotlight: Michele Vernon and Amy Yenor at The Ambrose School
Anniversaries, birthdays
Happy 70th anniversary, Perry and Eula Dunn
Happy 90th birthday!
Happy birthday, Jean! 101!
C4:
Columns, reviews
Grammar Guy
Bookworm Sez
Movie Guy
Religion column: You have no excuse
C5:
Boise high grad jump
C6:
Record Exchange Top 10
Junior jammers jump
Newbie jump
C8:
Town Talk jump