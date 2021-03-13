The City of Nampa has named a new executive director for the Nampa Family Justice Center.
In a press release Friday, the city named Jeannie Strohmeyer as the new head of the center. Strohmeyer has worked at the Nampa Family Justice Center in various roles since 2009.
“It is my privilege and honor to serve in a capacity that can provide greater hope, support and care to those that have been affected by abuse and are most vulnerable in our community,” Strohmeyer said in the press release. “I believe all people have intrinsic value and no matter their choices of the past, or the outcome of the present, each person is precious and of great worth.”
The mission of the Nampa Family Justice Center is to promote safety, self-sufficiency, hope and healing to those affected by abuse. In 2020, the center served 10,736 clients.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling expressed her excitement in the center’s future with Strohmeyer at the helm.
“Jeannie has been a valuable leader within the Nampa Family Justice Center for a long time and has a heart of service for our community,” Kling said. “I am very thankful for the vital work provided by the Nampa Family Justice Center to our community and have full confidence Jeannie will grow their program in the coming years.”