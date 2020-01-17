TODAY
Boise - 38th Annual Idaho RV Supershow, 10:00am, Expo Idaho 5610 N Glenwood St
Meridian - Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church, 10:00am, Ten Mile Christian Church 3500 W Franklin Rd
Nampa - Buddy DeVore and the Faded Cowboys, 7:30pm, Nampa Eagle's Lodge 118 11th Ave. N.
Boise - Cursive, Cloud Nothings, 8:30pm, Neurolux 111 N 11th St
Boise - Exit The Body. A mystery farce.v, 2:00pm, Stage Coach Theatre 4802 W Emerald St
Boise - Faculty Artists Series Recital - Brian Hodges, cello and Betsi Hodges, piano, 4:00pm, The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts 2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln
Boise - Game Night Live Trivia at Sam's Smokehouse & Saloon, 6:00pm, Sam's Smokehouse and Saloon 3395 N. Five Mile Road
Boise - George Lopez: Live in Concert, 8:00pm, The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts 2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln
Boise - i9 Sports Winter Leagues, 8:00am, Boise Valley Adventist School 925 N. Cloverdale Road
Meridian - Ice Skating at The Village at Meridian, 3:00pm, The Village at Meridian 3600 E Fairview Ave Red Sky PR
Boise - Impressionism in the Northwest, 10:00am, Boise Art Museum 670 E. Julia Davis Drive
Boise - Liquid Laughs Live Comedy, 8:00pm, Liquid Laughs 405 S. Eighth St.
Boise - Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 12:00pm, Boise Art Museum 670 E. Julia Davis Drive Boise Art Museum
Boise - Virtual Reality Appointment, 2:00pm, Library at Hillcrest 5246 W. Overland Rd.
Boise - Volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association, 9:00am, Alzheimer's Association 2995 No. Cole Road, #120 Alzheimer's Association-Greater Idaho Chapter
Boise - Women in American Impressionism, 12:00pm, Boise Art Museum 670 E. Julia Davis Drive
MONDAY
Boise - After School Explorations: Build It!, 4:30pm, Lake Hazel Branch Library 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd
Boise - Black Violin, 8:00pm, The Egyptian Theatre 700 West Main Street
Boise - Boise Public Library Holiday Closure, , Boise Public Library 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Garden City - Brew-Ski Discount Mondays, 4:00pm, Barbarian Brewing Garden City Taproom 5270 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise - EMPORIUM PRESENTS Presents BLACK VIOLIN, 7:00pm, The Egyptian Theatre 700 West Main Street
Boise - Fine Art Photography, 9:00am, C.W. Moore Building 250 S. Fifth St. Idaho Photographic Workshop
Meridian - Ice Skating at The Village at Meridian, 3:00pm, The Village at Meridian 3600 E Fairview Ave Red Sky PR
Boise - Jazz Monday, 5:00pm, Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel 2900 Chinden Blvd
Boise - Kid's Book Club, 4:00pm, Rediscovered Bookshop 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise - Knitting Club, 7:00pm, Lake Hazel Branch Library 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd
Boise - MLK Poster Making and March, 8:30am, Boise State University 1910 University Dr Boise State Multi-Cultural Services
Boise - Open Mic with Rebecca Scott & Emily Tipton, 8:00pm, Pengilly Saloon 513 West Main Street
Boise - Preschool Stories & Craft, 10:30am, Lake Hazel Branch Library 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd
Boise - Red Cross Blood Drive, 12:00pm, Knitting Factory 416 S 9th St
Boise - RIFF RAFF, 7:00pm, The Shredder 430 S 10th St
Middleton - School Aged Odyssey, 3:30pm, Middleton Public Library 307 Cornell Street
Boise - Sean Rogers Solo Piano, 5:30pm, Chandlers - Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood Hotel 43, 981 West Grove Street
Caldwell - Winter Reading Program, 10:00am, Caldwell Public Library 1010 Dearborn St. Caldwell Public Library