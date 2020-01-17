TODAY

Boise - 38th Annual Idaho RV Supershow, 10:00am, Expo Idaho 5610 N Glenwood St

Meridian - Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church, 10:00am, Ten Mile Christian Church 3500 W Franklin Rd

Nampa - Buddy DeVore and the Faded Cowboys, 7:30pm, Nampa Eagle's Lodge 118 11th Ave. N.

Boise - Cursive, Cloud Nothings, 8:30pm, Neurolux 111 N 11th St

Boise - Exit The Body. A mystery farce.v, 2:00pm, Stage Coach Theatre 4802 W Emerald St

Boise - Faculty Artists Series Recital - Brian Hodges, cello and Betsi Hodges, piano, 4:00pm, The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts 2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln

Boise - Game Night Live Trivia at Sam's Smokehouse & Saloon, 6:00pm, Sam's Smokehouse and Saloon 3395 N. Five Mile Road

Boise - George Lopez: Live in Concert, 8:00pm, The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts 2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln

Boise - i9 Sports Winter Leagues, 8:00am, Boise Valley Adventist School 925 N. Cloverdale Road

Meridian - Ice Skating at The Village at Meridian, 3:00pm, The Village at Meridian 3600 E Fairview Ave Red Sky PR

Boise - Impressionism in the Northwest, 10:00am, Boise Art Museum 670 E. Julia Davis Drive

Boise - Liquid Laughs Live Comedy, 8:00pm, Liquid Laughs 405 S. Eighth St.

Boise - Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 12:00pm, Boise Art Museum 670 E. Julia Davis Drive Boise Art Museum

Boise - Virtual Reality Appointment, 2:00pm, Library at Hillcrest 5246 W. Overland Rd.

Boise - Volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association, 9:00am, Alzheimer's Association 2995 No. Cole Road, #120 Alzheimer's Association-Greater Idaho Chapter

Boise - Women in American Impressionism, 12:00pm, Boise Art Museum 670 E. Julia Davis Drive

MONDAY

Boise - After School Explorations: Build It!, 4:30pm, Lake Hazel Branch Library 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd

Boise - Black Violin, 8:00pm, The Egyptian Theatre 700 West Main Street

Boise - Boise Public Library Holiday Closure, , Boise Public Library 715 S. Capitol Blvd.

Garden City - Brew-Ski Discount Mondays, 4:00pm, Barbarian Brewing Garden City Taproom 5270 W. Chinden Blvd.

Boise - EMPORIUM PRESENTS Presents BLACK VIOLIN, 7:00pm, The Egyptian Theatre 700 West Main Street

Boise - Fine Art Photography, 9:00am, C.W. Moore Building 250 S. Fifth St. Idaho Photographic Workshop

Meridian - Ice Skating at The Village at Meridian, 3:00pm, The Village at Meridian 3600 E Fairview Ave Red Sky PR

Boise - Jazz Monday, 5:00pm, Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel 2900 Chinden Blvd

Boise - Kid's Book Club, 4:00pm, Rediscovered Bookshop 180 N. Eighth St.

Boise - Knitting Club, 7:00pm, Lake Hazel Branch Library 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd

Boise - MLK Poster Making and March, 8:30am, Boise State University 1910 University Dr Boise State Multi-Cultural Services

Boise - Open Mic with Rebecca Scott & Emily Tipton, 8:00pm, Pengilly Saloon 513 West Main Street

Boise - Preschool Stories & Craft, 10:30am, Lake Hazel Branch Library 10489 W Lake Hazel Rd

Boise - Red Cross Blood Drive, 12:00pm, Knitting Factory 416 S 9th St

Boise - RIFF RAFF, 7:00pm, The Shredder 430 S 10th St

Middleton - School Aged Odyssey, 3:30pm, Middleton Public Library 307 Cornell Street

Boise - Sean Rogers Solo Piano, 5:30pm, Chandlers - Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood Hotel 43, 981 West Grove Street

Caldwell - Winter Reading Program, 10:00am, Caldwell Public Library 1010 Dearborn St. Caldwell Public Library

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments