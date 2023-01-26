"My bawdy Valentine" - 1
Ooh là là … . Local cabaret singer, Ula Vamps is back with a Valentine’s day show that you do not want to miss. Are you tired of listening to the same old love songs? Looking for a fun and goofy way to celebrate Valentine's day? The My Bawdy Valentine show will showcase some of the most silly and racy songs from the forgotten genre of dirty blues. You can enjoy the show at Watson's Mystery Cafe in Boise at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10.

Ula Vamps is the alter ego of Audra Richardson, the creator of the My Bawdy Valentine show. She hightailed it to Boise from Seattle when COVID struck and has been a cabaret singer in the area for the past three years. Vamps decided to get back into singing to keep herself entertained during lockdown and she explained via phone call that creating the alter ego of Ula Vamps helped her “get over her anxiety.” It helped her stay busy by creating songs and working on the bright, quirky and colorful character that emanates from her own personality.

