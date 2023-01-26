Ooh là là … . Local cabaret singer, Ula Vamps is back with a Valentine’s day show that you do not want to miss. Are you tired of listening to the same old love songs? Looking for a fun and goofy way to celebrate Valentine's day? The My Bawdy Valentine show will showcase some of the most silly and racy songs from the forgotten genre of dirty blues. You can enjoy the show at Watson's Mystery Cafe in Boise at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10.
Ula Vamps is the alter ego of Audra Richardson, the creator of the My Bawdy Valentine show. She hightailed it to Boise from Seattle when COVID struck and has been a cabaret singer in the area for the past three years. Vamps decided to get back into singing to keep herself entertained during lockdown and she explained via phone call that creating the alter ego of Ula Vamps helped her “get over her anxiety.” It helped her stay busy by creating songs and working on the bright, quirky and colorful character that emanates from her own personality.
Vamps said that she is “on a mission to highlight all the singers who have been forgotten.”
Back in the day, dirty blues songs would refer to socially taboo and obscene subjects, mostly about sexual acts and drug use. In a press release, Vamps said that "creating and performing these songs was an act of rebellion and most of them were written by women and people of color.” It was their way of “thumbing their nose at society” Vamps said.
Some songs that are included in the show are "I Didn't Like It the First Time," "Drill'em All" and "He May Be Your Dog but He's Wearing My Collar.” Along with these songs, Vamps said that her favorite song to sing is actually one she wrote herself that will be performed in the show. It is called “Noodle in My Strudel” and has a lot of food references that are double entendrés matching the sexy theme. Look for her original song during the performance.
Keeping on theme of the show, Vamps said that their costumes consist of mostly reds and pinks for Valentine’s Day. Her go to for costumes is a local boutique called Serendipity. Vamps said that she is trying “to always choose vintage” when it comes to the extravagant outfits the performers wear. This is really important to Vamps because she said the outfits are what “give people that positive energy” that lights up the show.
In order to prepare for the performance, Vamps said that she practices a lot of self care and alternative healing. She loves to do yoga and meditation, and she makes sure to drink lots of water. Being prepared is important, she said, as she will be using her vocal chords throughout the night, and doesn’t want to get burnt out.
Vamps will be accompanied on stage by guitarist “Bebop” Bob Baxter. The two met through a Craigslist advertisement when she first moved to Boise, and Vamps admired Baxter’s work ever since. She said the two just love playing music together and get along really well. Some other guest stars will be singer Sandy SantaCruz and Kim Chavez. Vamps said Chavez is known as a “pop diva.” Vamps saw the two singers perform, one at a burlesque club and the other at a speakeasy, and wanted to have them on her show. Pianist Kevin Barnett of Loving Dog music will accompany the singers and guitar.
The My Bawdy Valentine show is a creative and “fun way to be revolutionary” said Vamps. Grab your significant other, friend, mother or even just yourself and go to the risqué show. Go to the Watson's Mystery Cafe website for tickets: watsonsmysterycafe.com.